‘I have never worked for the Chinese government’ – City minister

A Treasury minister has insisted she never worked for the Chinese government or businesses, after concerns about her career as a lobbyist were raised.

Emma Reynolds said “a lot of rubbish” has been written about her career with business lobbying group TheCityUK, where she was managing director of trade until May.

Downing Street faced questions about whether the City minister would recuse herself from matters involving China.

Media reports have claimed that while she was at TheCityUK, Ms Reynolds was involved in a campaign to persuade the then-government not to impose tougher rules on those doing business with China.

I can categorically tell you I have never worked for the Chinese government, and I’ve never worked for Chinese business Emma Reynolds

Asked about whether she lobbied on behalf of Chinese companies, Ms Reynolds told Times Radio: “Firstly, that is not correct.

“I represented UK-based financial services firms, and there were concerns that they had about their activities, not Chinese activity.

“Can I just correct you on that, because there’s been a lot of rubbish written about this, frankly.”

She added: “This was about ensuring that UK financial services had opportunities in international markets.

“I think having that experience, working in the City for nearly five years is something that is a strength in terms of my role now as economic secretary to the Treasury, in charge of our work with financial services.”

Pressed whether her role meant she had lobbied for Chinese businesses, Ms Reynolds said: “I can categorically tell you I have never worked for the Chinese government, and I’ve never worked for Chinese business.”

Wycombe MP Ms Reynolds took over the Treasury minister role from Tulip Siddiq, who stepped down over allegations linked to her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.

Downing Street has previously said there is no need for the minister to recuse herself from any decisions relating to China.