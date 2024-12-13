What the papers say – December 13
Here are the biggest stories leading Friday’s front pages.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Royal links to an alleged Chinese spy feature on the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.
The Daily Telegraph and The Times both focus on reports that a “close confidant” of the Duke of York has been banned from the UK over national security concerns.
The Daily Mail reports the businessman was the subject of an MI5 probe.
In other royal news, The Sun reports a Buckingham Palace maid has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Sir Keir Starmer says there are “questions to be answered” after the shocking murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, according to the Daily Express.
The Daily Mirror follows a similar path as it says a report found 485 children died or were seriously injured after being abused in the past year.
The i leads on comments from Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, who says European countries need to “turbocharge defence spending”.
And the Financial Times says plans to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP will be discussed by Nato countries at the bloc’s next summit.
The Independent leads on an interview with Muawiyah Syasneh, whose anti-Assad graffiti led to his arrest and torture in Syria as a teenager.
Jury trials in some criminal cases could be abandoned under a new judicial overhaul, according to The Guardian.
Lastly, the Metro and the Daily Star lead on comments from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who said sandwiches were not “real food”.