Baby suffered head injury when pram rolled into 35mph train – report

A two-month-old baby suffered a head injury when their pram rolled into the side of a train travelling at 35mph, a report has revealed.

The collision caused the pram to tip over, resulting in the infant falling onto the platform at Banbury station, Oxfordshire, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said.

The incident at 12.26pm on June 8 happened because the baby’s parent “momentarily released” the pram, according to the report.

CCTV footage shows that in the previous 10 minutes, the parent was “either very close or in direct contact” with the pram.

Around 15 seconds before the accident, they moved the pram closer to the arriving train to prepare to board it.

With the pram’s front wheels touching the yellow safety line, the parent put one hand on a piece of luggage and turned to face a relative, “momentarily letting go of the pram”, the report said.

The pram rolled downhill towards the platform edge and hit the train, resulting in the baby falling out and suffering a minor head injury.

The small degree of slope present is unlikely to have been apparent to the infant’s parent, who possibly became momentarily distracted while unaware of the hazard created by the slope RAIB

The RAIB said: “RAIB has been unable to determine why the infant’s parent momentarily let go of the unbraked pram.

“The small degree of slope present is unlikely to have been apparent to the infant’s parent, who possibly became momentarily distracted while unaware of the hazard created by the slope.”

Following the accident, Chiltern Railways, which operates the station, installed additional signage which includes instructions to help prevent similar incidents from occurring, the RAIB said.

Chiltern Railways and station owner Network Rail both have responsibilities for its safety and maintenance.

A Chiltern Railways spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers when at our stations or on board our services is our top priority.

“Our station staff looked after the family involved in this incident, called an ambulance and supported the family whilst the paramedics arrived.

“We have since installed additional signage at Banbury Station which reminds customers to remain vigilant and safe on the platforms.”

Network Rail has been approached for a comment.