In Pictures: Children steal the show at Notting Hill Carnival

Sunday’s focus was children and families.

PA Reporters
Sunday 25 August 2024 18:05
Two young dancers struck a pose during their parade (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)

Festival fans young and old were out in west London on Sunday to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Sunday’s focus was children and families, with hundreds of youngsters dressed in bright colours dancing along the parade route to the sounds of the steel drums.

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party, with around a million people expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend.

Music is a big part of the festivities, with steel drum and brass bands providing the music for the dancers along the parade route.

