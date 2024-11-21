Nearly half of perpetrators of group child sexual abuse are children, data shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nearly half of abusers involved in group sexual exploitation of children are themselves aged between 10 and 17, police data has suggested.

A national taskforce found that 48% of 4,768 perpetrators recorded in police figures in 2023 were aged 10 to 17.

Another 430 were aged under 10, although the age of criminal responsibility in the UK is 10.

Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs, who is the UK lead for child protection, said officers are seeing “volatile” and “aggressive” behaviour.

She said: “Policing is not in the habit of criminalising children when they are exploring things around sex and sexuality.

The type of offending that we're seeing in this age group is far more significant in terms of aggravating factors and volatility, versus kids just being exploratory around sexual activity Assistant Chief Constable Becky Riggs

“Some of the things that we are seeing now are about access to online information and people seeing a very different degree of sexual activity online.

“The type of offending that we’re seeing in this age group is far more significant in terms of aggravating factors and volatility, versus kids just being exploratory around sexual activity.

“The offending we’re seeing is significantly more volatile and aggravating and aggressive.”

Children can lie about their age to access pornography online and prevention measures should be strengthened to stop this, she said.

“It’s not too difficult as a child to go on to different sites, and also pretending their age is significantly older than it is, and then get access to a lot of information that doesn’t have any safeguards around it,” Ms Riggs added.

Richard Fewkes, director of the National Police Chiefs’ Council child sexual exploitation taskforce, said what some children have seen online has “normalised” harmful behaviour.

Data was gathered from 44 police forces in England and Wales.

A total of 4,228 crimes linked to group sexual exploitation of children were recorded.

The most commonly recorded offence was rape of a child (1,702 or 40%), then sexual assault (1,200 or 28%), then sexual activity involving a child (1,094 or 26%), with the remaining 232, or 6%, classed as other.

Around three-quarters of victims were female and around three-quarters of perpetrators were male.