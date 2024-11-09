Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Child dies after being struck by falling tree branch in Surrey

Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 09 November 2024 15:56
Emergency services were called to called to a Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday (PA)
Emergency services were called to called to a Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday (PA) (PA Archive)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

A child has died after being struck by a branch that fell from a tree in Surrey.

Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

However, the child died from their injuries.

The force said officers are in the process of informing the child’s family.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but police inquiries are continuing to establish what happened.

A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course, police added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in