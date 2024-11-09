Child dies after being struck by falling tree branch in Surrey
Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Sunday.
A child has died after being struck by a branch that fell from a tree in Surrey.
Emergency services were called to Grove Place near the junction with Carshalton Road, Banstead, shortly after 4pm on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.
However, the child died from their injuries.
The force said officers are in the process of informing the child’s family.
The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but police inquiries are continuing to establish what happened.
A report will be prepared for the coroner in due course, police added.