Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Child given wheelchair among migrants arriving in UK after crossing Channel

Pictures show men, women and children wearing life jackets and blankets disembarking from a Border Force vessel in Dover on Tuesday.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 27 August 2024 12:47
Another small boat incident took place in the English Channel (PA)
Another small boat incident took place in the English Channel (PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A child was assisted with a wheelchair as they arrived among a group of migrants in Dover after crossing the English Channel.

Pictures show men, women and children wearing life jackets and blankets disembarking from a Border Force vessel at the Kent port on Tuesday.

It is understood the child was provided a wheelchair by Border Force when arriving in Dover due to a medical condition.

They are the first arrivals in a week since 206 people made the journey on August 19, according to Home Office figures.

A total of 19,294 people had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel as of August 26, 2% lower than the same point in 2023 (19,741) and 20% lower than in 2022 (24,153).

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We all want to see an end to dangerous small boat crossings, which are undermining border security and putting lives at risk.

“The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new Border Security Command which will bring together our intelligence and enforcement agencies, equipped with new counter-terror-style powers and hundreds of personnel stationed in the UK and overseas, to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in