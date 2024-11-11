CPS considering ‘complex’ evidence over alleged misconduct at Deepcut barracks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

“Complex” evidence is being considered by prosecutors following an investigation into misconduct allegations at an Army barracks where four soldiers died from gunshot wounds.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has received a file of evidence from Surrey Police “following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office” relating to the Princess Royal Barracks, Deepcut, in Surrey.

It added that it cannot give a time frame for when a decision will be made.

Private Geoff Gray, 17, was found with two gunshot wounds to the head at Deepcut barracks in 2001 and in 2019 a coroner ruled his death was a suicide.

Privates Sean Benton, 20, Cheryl James, 18, and James Collinson, 17, also died from gunshot wounds at the base between 1995 and 2002, amid allegations of a culture of bullying and abuse.

Questions were raised in the following years over what led to the deaths, all in similar circumstances.

A review was conducted in 2006 and the government acknowledged that mistakes were made.

It said there had been deficiencies in the systems of care in place for young trainees and committed to improving conditions to ensure wellbeing and safety for personnel.

Surrey Police have been approached for comment.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We received a file of evidence from Surrey Police following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office.

“We are carefully considering this complex material and cannot provide a time frame as to when a decision will be made.”