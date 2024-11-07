Charles welcomes King Abdullah of Jordan to Windsor Castle for tea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The King gave King Abdullah II of Jordan a special gift as he welcomed him to Windsor Castle to celebrate his silver jubilee.

The Jordanian monarch, who met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Wednesday, joined the King for tea at the castle on Thursday, where Charles presented him with a silver beaker.

The gift, engraved with the ciphers of the King and Queen, marks 25 years since Abdullah became King of Jordan.

The visit began when Charles walked out on to the quadrangle at Windsor Castle and the band of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards played God Save the King.

As the King of Jordan arrived in a grey Range Rover, the guard of honour gave a royal salute and the band played the Jordanian national anthem.

The two kings shook hands and Major Edward Emlyn-Williams, the Captain of the Guard, in Arabic invited Abdullah II to inspect the guard.

Afterwards the men watched a military march-past.

The kings laughed as they spoke to a guard before going into the castle for tea.

Charles visited Jordan five times as Prince of Wales, most recently in 2021.

King Abdullah last visited Charles at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.

His eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa, had a daughter, Princess Iman in August.