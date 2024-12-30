King honours medical staff for personal service during his cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King has personally honoured senior staff from his medical team during his treatment for cancer.

Charles’s GP Dr Douglas Glass, otherwise known as the apothecary to the King, and his physician Professor Richard Leach have been recognised for their personal service to the monarch and the royal family.

The honours come after the King and the Princess of Wales’s double cancer diagnoses this year, with Charles continuing his treatment while resuming near full duties.

Kate is making a gradual return to official public engagements after her course of chemotherapy ended in the summer.

Dr Glass served as Queen Elizabeth II’s apothecary and was the medical professional in attendance at Balmoral when she died.

He was already a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) and has now been appointed a Commander by the King.

Awards under the RVO are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Prof Leach is a consultant physician at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London, where members of the royal family have been treated for decades, and a consultant physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital Trust, where he is clinical director for pulmonary and critical care medicine.

He was made a Lieutenant of the RVO.

Also recognised was Dame Annabel Whitehead, who served as a lady in waiting to the late Queen for around 20 years until her death in 2022 and had been made a Dame Commander of the RVO.

After the King’s accession it was announced she would become a lady of the household, assisting the monarch in hosting formal events at Buckingham Palace, and has been appointed a Dame Grand Cross, the order’s highest accolade.