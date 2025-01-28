King surprises runners by visiting Sandringham parkrun
Charles helped Move Against Cancer’s 5K Your Way group to mark their first anniversary.
The King called in on a parkrun to celebrate the first anniversary of Move Against Cancer’s Sandringham 5K Your Way group.
Charles surprised runners on Saturday morning with a visit as they met to mark the occasion with cake and coffee at the visitors’ centre on his Norfolk estate.
The King chatted to members of the monthly event, which was set up to support those living with and beyond cancer, as well as families, friends and healthcare professionals.
Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and is still undergoing treatment, was pictured in a team photo and shown having a cup of tea with those taking part.
Organisers of Sandringham’s 5K Your Way posted the images on social media, saying: “Do you think we can add a VERY SPECIAL +1 to our monthly numbers submitted today?!?” followed by a crown and shocked face emojis.
Parkrun UK wrote on its own account: “Not every day you get royal approval at parkrun.”
Parkrun was founded in 2004, and more than 20 years on, hundreds of thousands of people across 22 countries and five continents take part in free, weekly, timed five-kilometre running events each weekend in parks around the world.