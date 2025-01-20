King to meet D-Day veteran in Aberdeen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has arrived for an engagement in Aberdeen, where he is to meet a 99-year-old D-Day veteran at a regimental museum.

The Queen has also arrived in the city, where she is visiting a university library to hear about programmes to support the local community.

Charles is visiting The Gordon Highlanders Museum, which celebrates the story of the British regiment originally raised by the 5th Duke of Gordon in 1784.

As the Duke of Rothesay, Charles was appointed Colonel in Chief of the regiment in 1978 and remained so until its amalgamation with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in 1994.

During this time, Charles visited the regiment’s 1st Battalion on operations – while they were training in the field – and in barracks.

As well as viewing recent renovations at the museum and meeting some of the staff involved, the King will meet museum volunteers and supporters, among them 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie.

The veteran of the Gordon Highlanders was unable to join last summer’s D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

The engagement on Monday marks the King’s first visit to the museum since 2011, when he went there after unveiling the Gordon Highlanders statue in the city’s Castlegate.

Meanwhile, Camilla is visiting the University of Aberdeen’s Sir Duncan Rice Library, which was opened by the late Queen in September 2012.

Camilla, who became the university’s chancellor in June 2013 and has visited it on numerous occasions, will meet participants in a range of programmes supported by the university for the local community.

These include students and staff on the university’s online PGDE primary education course, which is aimed at widening access to teaching qualifications.

She will meet members of a cooking club that teaches students how to cook nutritious meals in spite of financial challenges.

She will also be introduced to supporters and volunteers of the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, which works across schools in Aberdeen to tackle the impact of child poverty, reduce social isolation and improve mental wellbeing.

Before her departure, the university’s chapel choir will perform Professor Paul Mealor’s arrangement of Robert Burns’ Ae Fond Kiss.

Prof Mealor recently composed new pieces for the coronation at Westminster Abbey and the national service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.