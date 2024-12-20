King’s cancer treatment ‘to continue into next year’
The King’s cancer treatment is expected to continue into 2025 almost a year after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.
Buckingham Palace sources told Sky News that “his treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year”.
Further details of the King’s condition have not been disclosed, and when announcing the diagnosis in February, the Palace asked for privacy and only confirmed it is a “form of cancer”.
Charles was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and investigated while he was being treated for his benign prostate condition.
He cancelled all face-to-face public duties but returned in April and has since travelled to France for D-Day commemorations, hosted an incoming state visit for the Emperor of Japan, and undertaken a hectic tour to Australia and Samoa with the Queen, despite still undergoing outpatient cancer treatment.
As the Prince of Wales, Charles was the nation’s longest-serving heir to the throne, and he became King on September 8 2022 on the death of his mother, the late Queen.
Later today, the King and Queen will attend a reception at Waltham Forest Town Hall to celebrate community cohesion in the London borough.
They will meet local community volunteers, young people, emergency services, and faith representatives operating in Waltham Forest.