‘Ruthless criminals’ caused three migrant deaths in the Channel, says minister

The Government has blamed the deaths of three migrants in the Channel on “ruthless criminals” trying to overload “unseaworthy” boats.

French authorities confirmed the three deaths on Sunday morning following an incident off the coast at Sangatte, near Calais, in which 45 people were rescued after struggling to board a small boat bound for the UK.

They are the first deaths in the Channel since October and take the total number of people who have died attempting the crossing this year to at least 53.

Border security and asylum minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “This morning lives have been lost at sea because ruthless criminals running the small boat trade are overloading people into unseaworthy vessels.

“We continue to support the French authorities who are leading on the response to the incident, which took place in French waters.”

The French Prefet Maritime for the Channel and the North Sea confirmed the deaths on Sunday, adding that four other people had been taken to hospital with hypothermia.

The incident follows four days of crossings that saw a total of 1,485 people make the journey – the busiest Christmas period since records began in 2018.

Figures published on Sunday showed 322 people crossed the Channel in six boats on Saturday, while more were seen arriving in Dover on Sunday.

Some 36,525 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats so far this year, up 24% on 2023 but down 20% on the record year of 2022.

The Christmas period has also seen the total number of people arriving in the UK in small boats since 2018 pass 150,000.

Since records began on January 1 2018, some 150,870 people have made the journey from France, according to analysis of official figures by the PA news agency.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to cut small boat crossings by “smashing the gangs” responsible for them, including through greater co-operation with international law enforcement and establishing a beefed-up Border Security Command in the UK.

Since the general election in July, 22,951 people have made the journey, up 27% on the same period last year, but down 30% on 2022.

Dame Angela added: “This Government is committed to smashing these gangs as part of our Plan for Change, and since July we have created the new Border Security Command, begun a major crackdown on illegal working, increased deportations, and agreed a landmark plan with Germany to disrupt people-smuggling supply chains.

“Thank you to our Border Force staff for their tireless work throughout the festive period.”