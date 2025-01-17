Missing sisters visited bridge where last seen day before disappearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen more than a week ago visited the bridge where they were last seen the previous day, it has emerged.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the river heading towards Aberdeen Boat Club.

Police said investigations into their disappearance have now confirmed both women, who were wearing rucksacks, were seen at the same bridge at around 2.50pm on Monday January 6.

CCTV shows the sisters, who are part of a set of triplets, spent five minutes at the footpath and Victoria Bridge but did not engage with anyone else.

It has also emerged a text message was sent from Henrietta’s mobile phone to the sisters’ landlady at 2.12am on January 7, from the area of Victoria Bridge, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since, police said.

The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside the flat and the landlady reported her concerns to police.

After visiting the bridge on January 6, CCTV footage shows the sisters making their way through the city centre, via the Union Square shopping centre, back to their flat in the Charlotte Street area of Aberdeen.

Police said there is nothing to indicate they left it again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

Officers said there is nothing to suggest criminality or suspicious circumstances, and they renewed their appeal for information.

Superintendent David Howieson said: “We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements.

“Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers and we have so far established that Eliza and Henrietta were at the footpath next to the River Dee at 2.50pm on Monday January 6.

“Although the sisters didn’t engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.

“Please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“After returning home, there is nothing to indicate that Eliza or Henrietta left their flat again until shortly before they were last seen at the River Dee.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.”

The women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are originally from Hungary.

One theory police are considering is that they somehow entered the water, and search efforts have been focusing on the River Dee and surrounding area.

Police said there is nothing to suggest either of the women left the immediate area after 2.12am on January 7.

Mr Howieson said: “We remain in regular contact with Eliza and Henrietta’s family in Hungary and we will continue to provide them with support at this very difficult time.

“Searches will continue in the coming days and our officers will continue to do everything they can to find Eliza and Henrietta.”

Earlier in the week it emerged the sisters did not tell relatives they were “immediately” going to move out of their rented flat.

In an interview with the BBC, their brother Jozsef said they did not inform their relatives of this decision – including during a phone call they had with their mother on the Saturday before their disappearance.

He said: “They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn’t have any information about that.

“So that’s the strange thing, that the girls didn’t tell us anything about that.

“They never mentioned any such plan.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday January 7.