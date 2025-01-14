Search for missing sisters enters second week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The search for two sisters who went missing in Aberdeen has entered its second week.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV on the city’s Market Street at Victoria Bridge at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

Extensive searches have been carried out in recent days, with the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit among the specialist resources involved.

Police said they are focusing on the River Dee as there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area.

On Monday the family of the missing sisters released a statement appealing to anyone with any information that could help in the search to come forward.

“This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family,” the statement read.

“We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

The two women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Even if it does not seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, Police Scotland

Police Scotland said they have the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

The sisters’ brother, Jozsef, has told the BBC that their mother spoke to the pair on the first Saturday in January and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with them.

Police have urged anyone with any information to contact them.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family remain extremely worried about them and we are in regular contact with them as our searches continue.

“We know that people across Aberdeen are also seriously concerned for the two missing sisters and I would again urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch with us.

“Extensive efforts remain ongoing in the area, with specialist officers continuing to search on the banks of the river, while door-to-door inquiries are also continuing at homes and businesses in the surrounding area.”

He added: “I would again ask, if you were in the area in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“Even if it does not seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

“We have been working to gather all the available CCTV footage from the area but if anyone has private CCTV or dashcam footage from around that time please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday January 7 2025.