Minister defends Reeves’ China trip after warrants issued for UK-based activists

A minister has defended Rachel Reeves’ visit to China in the wake of arrest warrants being issued for pro-democracy activists living in the UK.

Foreign Office minister Catherine West said Britain must “sometimes be involved” with countries whose values “may not completely align with ours”, and that British businesses in Hong Kong say it is “so lovely” when they are visited by MPs.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith – who is one of a number of MPs sanctioned by China – said the UK will not be taken seriously until sanctions are imposed.

The Chancellor is due to visit China this week for talks with vice premier He Lifeng, following a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.

But MPs questioned the Government on the visit going ahead in the wake of arrest warrants being issued by the Hong Kong police for pro-democracy activists.

On Christmas Eve, Hong Kong police offered rewards for information leading to the arrests of six campaigners, four of whom are currently living in the UK.

In an urgent question in the Commons, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the warrants “show this Government’s supposed reset with China is just one way”.

She said: “Before meeting President Xi, the Prime Minister had said he wanted a relationship that is consistent, durable and respectful, and stated that the pair agree that there be no more surprises.”

Dame Priti added: “Can the minister confirm with a simple yes or no, whether the Chancellor is going to be raising these bounties at the highest level when she jets off to China next week to beg for a quick investment for the bailout of her failing economic strategy? She cannot ignore the human rights issues on her visit.”

Ms West replied: “We’re in a position where our economy is quite fragile, and whilst we have very clear national security concerns, and today’s a really good example of those, we do have to balance those with being an outwardly facing and globally trading nation, where we need to sometimes be involved with other countries where their values may not completely align with ours.

“And so I make no apologies for trying to support British business abroad, including in Hong Kong, where British businesses have said it is so lovely to see MPs visit us.”

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Calum Miller also urged the Government to “reconsider” the Chancellor’s trip to Beijing, in light of the warrants and the continued detention of Jimmy Lai.

Pro-democracy supporter Mr Lai was jailed in late 2020 in Hong Kong, and is currently being held in solitary confinement after being accused of violating the territory’s new national security law.

Ms West said she has “personally promised” Mr Lai’s son Sebastian that she would raise the case of his father, adding: “Unfortunately, because of our rather exposed position post-Brexit, we do have to be outwardly looking in our economy if we want our residents and our constituents to get away from food banks.”

Sir Iain said the arrest warrants are “the last act of a Chinese Communist Party who don’t care what countries like the UK say”.

He said: “We have the freezing of all the savings of the pensions of those who fled Hong Kong here in the UK, done by the way by HSBC which was outrageous, the Confucius Institute’s continue spying on Chinese students in universities, there are illegal Chinese police stations bullying the families back in China of those who have fled for human rights issues, brutal assault in Manchester by the consul-general himself and by others.”

Sir Iain added that “no British government has so far sanctioned a single person for any of the abuses that take place” and that “until we do that, we will not be taken seriously”.

Ms West responded by inviting the sanctioned MP to visit the Foreign Office, adding “he’s well aware that there’s many sanctions against Chinese entities”.