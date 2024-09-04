More than 70 firefighters tackling blaze at tower block

Support truly

About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at two flats on the ninth and 10th floors of a tower block, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The brigade has received more than 50 calls to the fire in Catford, south-east London, as images on social media showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The LFB said the fire was under control as of around 2.15pm and there were no reports of any injuries.

An LFB statement said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Rosenthal Road in Catford.

“Two flats were alight. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

“Rushey Green remains closed between Rosenthal Road and Honley Road and people are advised to avoid the area whilst firefighters continue to work at the scene.

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took almost 50 calls to the blaze.

“The Brigade was called at 1251 and the fire was under control by 1414. Fire crews from Forest Hill, Greenwich, Deptford, Lee Green and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

It comes on the day of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry into the 2017 fire which killed 72 people.