Blue plaque honouring Cary Grant unveiled at his childhood home in Bristol

A national blue plaque celebrating the life and achievements of inspirational actor and film star Cary Grant is being unveiled at his early childhood home.

It will shine a light on the rags to riches story of Archie Leach – the boy from Bristol who ran away from home at 14 and joined an acrobatic troupe.

He travelled to America and reinvented himself as Cary Grant, becoming one of the brightest stars that Hollywood has ever known.

Grant was born in the Horfield area of Bristol in 1904 to a working-class family and escaped his unhappy poverty-stricken childhood by joining an acrobatic troupe.

With his signature tan, suave and sophisticated style, he was the consummate leading man who came to symbolise the authentic American hero.

But despite his fame, Grant never forgot his roots in Bristol.

He visited regularly, returning to see his mother Elsie, and happily posed for publicity photos in his native city.

The new blue plaque is being unveiled by Historic England at his early childhood home of 50 Berkeley Road, Bishopston. He moved there when he was four and lived there until 1909 or 1910.

The inscription on the plaque reads: CARY GRANT / (Archie Leach) /1904–1986 / Actor and Film Star / lived here / as a child.

Barbara Jaynes, Grant’s widow, said: “Cary often spoke fondly of his childhood in Bristol, where his journey began.

“He cherished the memories of his early years, and I can only imagine the joy he would have felt knowing that his roots would be commemorated in such a meaningful way.

“Cary’s charisma, talent, and charm captivated audiences worldwide, yet he always remained grounded and proud of his origins.

“He would have been delighted to see his childhood home recognised, serving as an inspiration for future generations to ‘dream big’ and pursue their passions.

“This national blue plaque is a beautiful tribute to his humble beginnings and the extraordinary path he forged in Hollywood and beyond.”

Jennifer Grant, Grant’s daughter, said: “My father would be thrilled to receive the honour of the national blue plaque placed on his home.”

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “His iconic performances are part of film history but before his meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood, he had humble origins.

“Through this blue plaque we can physically memorialise and celebrate this remarkable actor’s connection to Bristol.”

Heritage minister Sir Chris Bryant, who will unveil the plaque, added: “With impeccable style, charisma and talent as vast as the Atlantic, Cary Grant embodied the silver screen star persona better than many of his American peers.

“As he himself said, ‘Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant.’”

A box-office favourite, Grant starred alongside Hollywood’s leading ladies from the 1930s to the 1960s, including Katharine Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, Deborah Kerr, Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn.

His hit films established him as a master of screwball comedy, a romantic lead and a box-office favourite who could command top billing and some of the highest fees in Hollywood.