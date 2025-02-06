William to visit two groups working to combat loneliness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales is to visit Angus to highlight two community-led organisations helping to tackle rural isolation and loneliness.

William, known as the Duke of Rothesay north of the border, will first attend a roundtable in Carnoustie hosted by the Farm Safety Foundation, a charity working to address attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.

The event will focus on the theme of combating loneliness and rural isolation and will be attended by young farmers from the local area who are part of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

The visit is intended to highlight William’s commitment to supporting those in farming communities.

In 2023, the Duchy of Cornwall and William launched a new mental health strategy for Duchy tenants designed to prioritise farmers’ mental health and de-stigmatise the issue within the sector.

After the roundtable, William will visit the Carnoustie and Monifieth Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear how the organisation is helping people build a sense of community and learn new skills.

The group was founded in 2015 and is run by local volunteers who meet weekly to take part in a range of activities such as woodwork, crafting and gardening.

William will tour the site and hear from members how the Men’s Shed has enriched their lives by helping them to form friendships and engage in creative and purposeful learning activities.

He will then be invited to take part in a woodwork activity with some of the members to gain further understanding of some of the skills people can learn.