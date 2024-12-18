Cara Delevingne plays Elton John in Step Into Christmas video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Actress and model Cara Delevingne plays Sir Elton John in a new video for his classic festive song Step Into Christmas.

The video is a reimagining of behind the scenes of the original version, which was released more than 50 years ago, with Delevingne 32, sporting an identical-looking suit and glasses as worn by Sir Elton.

On its initial release in November 1973, Step Into Christmas reached number 24 in the UK top 40 and the top of the Billboard Christmas Singles chart.

Delevingne, who is a close friend of Sir Elton’s, said: “Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.

“To be asked by him to PLAY him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened. Honestly I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day.

“I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

The new video sees a production team readying the set for the star’s arrival as they try to ensure it is “Christmassy enough”.

Sir Elton said: “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up.

“She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour.

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 Step Into Christmas video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity.

“Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great.”

Sir Elton’s new documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late was released on Disney+ on December 13, and last month he released the song Never Too Late which he co-wrote with US singer and Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile.