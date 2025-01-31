Driver jailed for killing teenage girl in crash, telling police ‘I’m stupid’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A driver has been jailed for killing a teenage girl in a car crash, as footage showed him asking arresting officers whether he was going to go to prison and telling them he was “completely stupid” to have driven so fast.

Jack Cracknell, 22, was driving four people back from a nightclub in the early hours of December 3 2022, when he crashed his Ford Fiesta, having reached a speed of 117mph on a 40mph speed limit stretch of New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent Police said.

Lucy Billingham, 18, was one of his passengers. She died after Cracknell lost control of his vehicle and hit a roundabout, street furniture and The Old Gate Inn pub and hotel.

Another passenger suffered a broken wrist and bruising to his body and arms.

In footage released by the force, Cracknell tells officers after the crash “I’m so so sorry”, before asking whether they know if he will go to prison.

Asked how fast he was going, he said “120”, later adding: “Yes I know, I’m stupid. Completely stupid.”

Cracknell, of Ospringe, Faversham, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, at Canterbury Crown Court in November, and was sentenced to six years in prison at the same court on Friday.

He had been taking people to and from a nightclub in the city that night, and offered Ms Billingham and a friend a lift to a hotel, police said.

He drove past the hotel and ignored pleas to stop the car as he increased his speed before the crash.

He was arrested that night and later charged.

Detective Constable Lee Berridge said: “I hope this tragic case sends out a message to all motorists that driving recklessly and at high speeds can have catastrophic consequences.

“Lucy Billingham’s death was completely avoidable, had Cracknell driven sensibly and within the speed limit on the night of this incident.

“My thoughts and those of my team are with her family and friends, as they continue to remember her and mourn their loss.”