Princess of Wales’ openness about cancer will ‘give hope to many others’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Princess of Wales’ “brave” openness about her cancer will “no doubt give hope to many others”, charities have said.

Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video, in which she speaks about her cancer journey as footage plays of the Waleses and their children.

The princess said the “path to healing and full recovery is long” and she “must continue to take each day as it comes” as she looks ahead to returning to public duties.

Charities reflected her comments about the possible challenges in recovery, and one said her candour will “encourage more open conversations about the impact cancer can have on people’s lives”.

Dame Laura Lee, the chief executive of Maggie’s charity, which supports cancer patients and their families, said: “It is fantastic news that the Princess of Wales has finished her chemotherapy, and it will benefit so many people living with cancer to see her come through treatment and share this video.

“As the princess said, the cancer journey is complex, and a lot of people can find it tough when they end their cancer treatment and return to work.”

She added: “Your family, friends and work colleagues might think you are back to normal – but the person who has just been through it all can still feel vulnerable and in need of a lot of support.”

Dame Laura said everyone’s “road to recovery” is different and encouraged people to “take it one step at a time” depending on “what feels right for them”.

Maggie’s has centres in the UK and abroad and Dame Laura added that it is “here for anyone who needs help to cope” with emotional and physical difficulties in finishing treatment.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We’re grateful to the princess for being so open about her experience as this will no doubt give hope to many others going through similar experiences, and encourage more open conversations about the impact cancer can have on people’s lives.”

It added: “We know that cancer can disrupt every aspect of a person’s life, so it is fantastic to hear that the Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment and is returning to some of her public engagements.

“We’re grateful to the princess for being so open about her experience as this will no doubt give hope to many others going through similar experiences, and encourage more open conversations about the impact cancer can have on people’s lives.

“Everyone’s experience with cancer is different, and the period after treatment ends can be very difficult.

“It’s so important that people are allowed the space and time to return to work in the way that suits them.”

It said Macmillan can help people every day of the week in person, online and through its free, confidential support line.

We’re grateful to the princess for being so open about her experience as this will no doubt give hope to many others going through similar experiences, and encourage more open conversations about the impact cancer can have on people’s lives Macmillan Cancer Support

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, commended Kate’s bravery.

She said: “On behalf of Cancer Research UK, I would like to extend our well wishes to the Princess of Wales as she enters the next stage of her cancer journey.

“It remains incredibly important that Her Royal Highness has the time and space to recover privately after finishing chemotherapy.

“The Princess of Wales’ bravery brings attention to an experience faced by nearly one in two of us, and prompts us all to reflect on our own health and listen to our bodies.

“There are many signs and symptoms of cancer, but it’s important to remember that you must contact your GP if you notice something that isn’t normal for you.

“It probably won’t be cancer. But if it is, spotting it at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.”