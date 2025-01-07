Exercising in year before diagnosis can cut odds of cancer progressing – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exercising in the year before a cancer diagnosis can reduce the odds of the disease progressing by up to 27%, a study has suggested.

The promotion of exercise “can yield important benefits”, researchers said, not only in cancer progression but also in the prevention and management of the disease.

The South African study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, included 28,248 people with stage one cancers, the most common being breast and prostate.

Cancer progressed in 34.5% of patients. Some 81% survived, although 19% died before the end of the study.

Physical activity may be considered to confer substantial benefits in terms of progression and overall mortality to those diagnosed with cancer Study authors

The average time to death was 20 months and the average time to progression was seven months.

Activity was recorded using fitness devices, logged gym sessions and participation in organised fitness events.

The levels of exercise in the 12 months before diagnosis were categorised as no physical activity, low physical activity – less than 60 minutes a week – and moderate to high physical activity of more than 60 minutes a week.

Some 62% of patients recorded no exercise, with 13% categorised as taking part in low levels of physical activity and 25% taking part in moderate or high levels.

Researchers found those who engaged in low levels of exercise reduced the odds of cancer progression by 16% compared to those who did no physical activity.

In a world where cancer continues to be a significant public health burden, the promotion of physical activity can yield important benefits regarding the progression of cancer as well as its prevention and management Study authors

Meanwhile, the odds among those who took part in moderate to high levels of exercise were 27% lower.

Researchers suggested that public health guidance “should encourage individuals to engage in physical activity to not only prevent cancer but to mitigate the risk of cancer progression”.

They added: “Physical activity may be considered to confer substantial benefits in terms of progression and overall mortality to those diagnosed with cancer.

“In a world where cancer continues to be a significant public health burden, the promotion of physical activity can yield important benefits regarding the progression of cancer as well as its prevention and management.”