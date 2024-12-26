Poor stops put people off bus travel – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than one in five people are being deterred from using buses by inadequate stops, a new survey suggests, sparking a call for a UK-wide standard to be introduced.

Some 23% of people say they are put off from bus travel because of poorly maintained shelters, the poll of 1,081 British adults commissioned by lobby group Campaign for Better Transport indicated.

A bus user in south London said the lack of barriers at the ends of their local stop means waiting passengers are sprayed with water by passing traffic after heavy rain.

Another passenger in Devon complained that the electronic information sign at the main stop near their home was broken for at least six months “despite being reported several times”.

Just 16% of respondents to the survey said their nearest stop has live updates about bus arrival times, while only 31% said it has an up-to-date timetable.

Campaign for Better Transport published a report claiming the figures demonstrate the need for a national standard to be implemented across the UK’s 400,000 bus stops to boost passenger numbers.

It wants all stops to have:– Clearly visible signage with stop name, route numbers and the name of the operator(s).– Up-to-date timetables.– Information about any connecting services and where to catch them.– Real-time bus arrival information.– A programme of regular cleaning, repairs and maintenance.

The group also wants covered seating and maps showing the wider bus network for stops at bus stations, in the centre of built-up areas, at the end of routes, and those serving as the main location for a community to catch a bus.

It is calling for a national standard to be included in guidance accompanying the Buses Bill which covers England, and then for the Government to work with the devolved administrations to introduce it across the rest of the UK.

Silviya Barrett from Campaign for Better Transport said: “People are put off using buses by poorly maintained bus stops and a lack of readily available timetable information about routes and services.

“The Government could kick start its bus revolution by introducing a national standard for bus stops which prioritises accessibility, safety, comfort and up-to-date information.

“Our report found that whilst there is plenty of good practice going on, there are also far too many poorly managed bus stops, lacking basic information to give people confidence to catch the bus.

“There already exists a national standard for railway stations and for information on board buses, so why not at bus stops too?”

Campaign for Better Transport compared the provision of information at one of Wales’ least used railway stations and a town’s bus station.

The best way to secure and grow bus services is sufficient, simplified and long-term funding, to support local priorities and bus networks, which next year's spending review is an opportunity to address Local Government Association spokesperson

Sugar Loaf, a railway station in a remote area of Powys, has a real-time electronic train information display and up-to-date paper-based information, despite being used for an average of just 19 entries or exits per week in the year to the end of March.

By contrast, Mold bus station in Flint, which consists of six bus stops and is used for approximately 15 arrivals and 15 departures per hour, has no up-to-date timetable or information about which services depart from which stop.

The report found real-time bus information is “fully available online” but the data is “not being used to its full potential”.

The failure to display it at all bus stops “adds to digital exclusion as not everyone has a smartphone, and access to data signal is patchy”, the group warned.

Campaign for Better Transport suggested funding for improvements should come from central Government grants provided to local transport authorities for local bus services, with all stops placed into one of four categories based on their importance.

As part of our bus revolution we’ve announced £1 billion to help improve bus services, make bus stations safer and more accessible, and ensure everyone can travel with confidence Department for Transport spokesperson

Responsibility for bus stops is usually held by local authorities, although some delegate this to operators or contractors.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: “Councils are ambitious about providing excellent bus services, and access to high-quality bus stops is part of the solution to growing bus use.

“However, prescribing standards would remove resources and money away from day-to-day provision of bus services and will mean less money for overall bus stop provision, or to make vital improvements to other parts of the highway, such as around bus stops or the footpath between bus stops and where people live.

“The best way to secure and grow bus services is sufficient, simplified and long-term funding, to support local priorities and bus networks, which next year’s spending review is an opportunity to address.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are working with local authorities and operators to improve accessibility of timetables and signage at bus stops, making them easier for passengers to use.

“As part of our bus revolution, we’ve announced £1 billion to help improve bus services, make bus stations safer and more accessible, and ensure everyone can travel with confidence.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Yonder on September 18 and 19.