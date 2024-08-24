Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Queen meets former racehorse at Sky Bet Ebor Festival in York

Camilla cut the ribbon to open the racecourse’s new Bustardthorpe Development and walked through the stand, speaking with racegoers and officials.

Ellie Ng
Saturday 24 August 2024 11:12
The Queen attended day four of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Queen attended day four of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Queen “seemed very keen” to stroke a former racehorse as she attended day four of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York Racecourse, the founder of a horse charity has said.

Camilla cut the ribbon to open the racecourse’s new Bustardthorpe Development before walking through the stand and speaking with racegoers and officials.

Dressed in pale blue, the Queen met members of the Falcons Display Team and watched the action with racing manager John Warren on Saturday.

After the first race, she made her way to the pre-parade ring to see her horse, Reaching High, parade ahead of the Sky Bet Melrose Stakes in which he was unplaced.

Following that, she crossed over the track to meet Kevin and Pam Atkinson, founders of the charity New Beginnings, who retrain ex-racehorses for new careers – for example, in dressage.

There she met Goldream, the equine ambassador to the racecourse, and another horse called Nearly Caught, spending time stroking them both.

Ms Atkinson said: “We were delighted to meet the Queen and introduce her to Remy (Goldream) and Nearly Caught (Nico).

“We’ve been working with York Racecourse for 14 years so for the Queen to come and acknowledge our work was fantastic, she seemed very keen to stroke Remy!”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in