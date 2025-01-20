Camilla meets students, composer and professional footballer in Aberdeen visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has met students, a composer and a professional footballer as well as enjoying a musical performance during a visit to the University of Aberdeen.

Camilla, who was installed as the university’s chancellor in 2013, visited the Sir Duncan Rice library to meet some of those involved in community-building initiatives supported by the university.

This included students and staff on the university’s online PGDE primary education course, which is aimed at widening access to teaching qualifications.

She also met members of the Savy Students Club, which teaches students how to cook healthy and nutritious meals while taking into account the pressing financial challenges faced by many today.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We didn't know who we were meeting until we came today Julie Smith, student

She was also introduced to supporters and volunteers of the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust (AFCCT), which works across schools in the city to tackle the impact of child poverty, reduce social isolation and improve mental wellbeing.

The visit was rounded off with a moving performance of Professor Paul Mealor’s arrangement of Robert Burns’ Ae Fond Kiss, sung by the university’s chapel choir.

Prof Mealor has composed music for royal occasions including new pieces for the coronation at Westminster Abbey and the national service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Speaking after the visit, Alyson Young, programme director of the PGDE course, said she hoped the visit would have a “really positive impact” on the profile of the programme.

“It’s great to have somebody interested in it because I think up here in the north-east, sometimes – we’re not in the central belt – it can be a little bit forgotten about,” she said.

“So, having Her Majesty come along and actually show real interest and want to know more about the programme allows us to get it out.

“Our students are our best adverts for it, because they’re so positive and enthusiastic about the programme.”

Julie Smith, one of the students on the programme, described meeting the Queen as “phenomenal”.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We didn’t know who we were meeting until we came today,” she said.

“She just put us at ease. She was very interested in what we were doing, asking us how long been on the course, what we’ve been learning.”

Camilla also met Aberdeen FC defender Angus McDonald, who is involved in the AFCCT.

He described meeting the Queen as a “very amazing experience” and said it ranked in his “top three” moments during his time at the club.

He continued: “It’s more about the kids with the amazing work that they’ve done for the community and the Community Trust.

“But it was a real honour and a real privilege to meet her today.”

He added: “It’s such an amazing recognition for everyone in the trust.

“The work they put in, the hours they put in, is amazing. It shows it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“They’ve got some amazing people and some amazing kids doing some great work for the community.”

He also related a joke he had exchanged with the Queen during their conversation.

“She said as long as you’re enjoying your time, hopefully you can stay up here. And I said, ‘well, maybe you can put a good word in’.

“Whether that will happen or not we will see.”

University of Aberdeen vice-chancellor & principal Professor George Boyne said: “Queen Camilla has travelled to campus on numerous occasions over the years and I know she takes great interest in the world-class education and research carried out here – much of which is in areas close to her heart such as health and wellbeing, literacy, heritage and the arts, to name but a few.

“As well as taking time to meet staff, it’s a great opportunity for students and local young people to speak directly to Her Majesty and share their experiences with her.”