High winds hit Scotland’s ferry services over Christmas getaway weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ferries have been cancelled and train services impacted as high winds hit Scotland’s Christmas getaway.

Festive travellers are having to contend with weather warnings for high wind which have come into force across much of the UK.

With the Met Office predicting a wet and windy weekend for many parts of the country, the forecaster said a “period of strong winds” could lead to “significant transport disruption including ferry cancellations”.

By noon on Saturday, CalMac, which operates ferry services on Scotland’s west coast, reported that sailings on 21 of its routes were cancelled for the day, with other services facing disruption.

Meanwhile, Northlink Ferries, which runs services between Aberdeen and the Orkney and Shetland isles, also reported disruption.

It said “adverse weather conditions” meant a sailing between Kirkwall on Orkney and Lerwick in the Shetland Isles was cancelled, along with sailings between Aberdeen and Lerwick, which were scheduled for Saturday evening.

Rail operator ScotRail announced that speed restrictions would be in place for part of the route between Glasgow and Oban/Mallaig, and the Inverness service to Kyle/Wick.

Scottish Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop urged those travelling by ferries, trains and planes to check with operators in case of disruption.

Speaking on Friday, she said: “We know the transport network is busier than usual at this time of year, particularly over the last weekend before Christmas, as people travel to spend time with their loved ones.”

Her comments came as yellow warnings for wind were issued from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday in Scotland, as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland and the north of England.

Westerly winds are forecast to pick up over Saturday, with 50-60mph gusts expected and a small chance of some reaching 80mph.

The Met Office said: “The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80mph in coastal districts including Orkney.

“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways. This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations.

“Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.”

Showers could turn to several centimetres of snow on the hills in the north-west of Scotland from Saturday evening into Sunday.

Some sleet, snow and hail may fall at lower levels and produce icy conditions by Sunday morning.

The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday, meteorologists said.