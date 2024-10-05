Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the papers say – October 5

Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s headlines.

Jessica Coates
Saturday 05 October 2024 02:20
A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers. (PA Archive)

Labour’s upcoming budget continues to lead Saturday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph splashes on cabinet backlash over Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to cut nearly £2 billion from the foreign aid budget.

FT Weekend says the chancellor is making plans for a multi-million-pound capital program to be unveiled in the upcoming budget.

The Daily Express reports one in four pensioners impacted by changes to winter fuel payments are over 80 years old.

More than seven million people will get access to maternity pay, sick pay and unfair dismissal as the Government overhauls workers’ rights, according to The Times.

The i splashes on claims that intelligence sources believe Benjamin Netanyahu may authorise strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Guardian leads on claims corrupt police helped ex-Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed persecute his staff.

In entertainment news, the Daily Mirror reports Nick Knowles will sit out upcoming Strictly Come Dancing episodes due to a knee injury.

Lastly, the Daily Star claims a hurricane is heading toward Britain.

