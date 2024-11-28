Foodie mystery novel Butter named Waterstones Book Of The Year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Butter by Japanese author Asako Yuzuki has been named the 2024 Waterstones Book Of The Year.

The foodie mystery novel follows a Tokyo female journalist who tries to interview a female gourmet cook and serial killer in prison, and ends up being sent delicious fat-filled recipes.

I Am Rebel, a novel about a dog looking for his soldier owner by London-based Ross Montgomery, was also named Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year.

Yuzuki’s book takes inspiration from the case of convicted serial killer Kanae Kijima, known as The Konkatsu Killer, who was found guilty of the murder of three men who died after carbon monoxide poisoning.

It has been praised by critics for taking aim at female body standards and misogyny as well as for the indulgent food writing.

Bea Carvalho, Waterstones head of books, said: “Butter is the ultimate word of mouth sensation, a deliciously rich treat of a novel which quickly established itself as the most talked about book of the year.

“Weaving tense mystery with blistering social commentary and skewering the media’s obsession with true crime, fans of fiction of all kinds will devour Butter.”

Born in Tokyo in 1981, Yuzuki’s previous books have been made into TV and film adaptions.

The romantic comedy Netflix series The Many Faces Of Ito was based on one of her books.

I Am Rebel is from the perspective of the dog, Rebel, who tries to save Tom following his owner joining a rebellion against the king’s soldiers.

Carvalho said: “At a time when children’s literacy and reading for pleasure should be at the top of everyone’s agenda, I am Rebel stands out as the perfect book to press into the hands of children and the adults who care for them.

“It is a book to remind adults of the joy and wonder to be found in children’s books, and to help young readers discover a love of reading.

“Firmly rooted in the traditions of the classics like all the best comfort reads, yet wholeheartedly, originally itself, I Am Rebel is above all a brilliantly fun gripping adventure which showcases the very best of children’s storytelling.

“Rebel is the ultimate good boy, our dog of the year: we can’t wait to introduce him and his human Tom to readers young and old everywhere.”

Montgomery’s other books include The Finney Island Files series and the Costa Children’s Book of the Year shortlisted novels Alex, The Dog And The Unopenable Door and The Midnight Guardians.

Normal People author Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo, Booker Prize-nominated James by Percival Everett, Blue Sisters by Coco Mellor and Long Island by Colm Toibin were also among those shortlisted for Book of the Year.

Previous winners of the prize include Sir Philip Pullman, Rooney, Maggie O’Farrell, Charlie Mackesy, Sir Paul McCartney and Katherine Rundell.

Last year, Rundell’s Impossible Creatures, Murdle by GT Karber and In Memoriam by Alice Winn took home prizes from Waterstones.