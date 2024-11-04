What the papers say – November 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Political issues at home and abroad occupy many of the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The fallout from the Government’s first Budget continues to occupy The Daily Telegraph, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted the country could not afford to let all farms pass on their estates without paying inheritance tax.

The Daily Express also focuses on the Budget, saying the Chancellor has admitted she was wrong to say taxes would not have to rise during the election campaign.

Ms Reeves’ Budget is branded “spiteful” by businessman Sir James Dyson on the front of The Times.

The Daily Mail crosses the floor of the House as it declares new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch a “leader who knows how to get Britain’s economy booming”.

Brexit returns to the front of The Independent, which reports on Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq saying most of the impact of leaving the EU has yet to be felt as she cites worrying forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The Guardian looks across the Atlantic as it focuses on US presidential rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump making their “final push” in swing states ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The US election also occupies the front of the i, which reports on a poll which says more Britons feel a win by Vice President Harris would benefit the UK.

Several titles carry pictures of Spain’s King Felipe visiting a town hit by flash floods, the Metro reporting he faced shouts of “murderer” as people threw mud at him in anger over the response and lack of preparations.

The Sun reports on the state of the Duke of York’s home in Windsor.

A Chinese tax crackdown occupies the Financial Times, which says the move threatens to hit investor confidence.

And the Daily Star focuses on unseasonally warm weather.