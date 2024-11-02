What the papers say – November 2
A wide range of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages.
Reaction to Labour’s Budget continues to dominate the national press at the start of the weekend.
The Times says thousands of GP practices and care homes could be forced to close due to tax increases.
The i reports the Tories have polled ahead of Labour in the wake of Wednesday’s Budget.
Elon Musk has called on the PM to “leave the farmers alone” amid Labour’s inheritance tax raid on farmers, according to The Telegraph.
The Daily Express says pensioners who were stripped of their winter fuel benefits plan for “drastic cutbacks” to food and hot water.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports the King has withdrawn the Duke of York’s annual £1 million “living allowance”.
The Guardian says Donald Trump’s campaign appears to be preparing to challenge the US election result if he loses.
The Independent leads with calls for aid following deadly flash flooding in Valencia.
And the Daily Star says experts have claimed aliens are hiding under the sea on one of Uranus’s moons.