Harris says stance on election unchanged amid claims of pre-poll giveaway Budget

Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted his thinking on the timing of a general election in Ireland has not changed as he rebuffed claims his Government had served up a pre-poll giveaway Budget.

The Budget outlined on Tuesday included 8.3 billion euros in tax changes and new spending measures and was accompanied by a set of cost-of-living supports worth 2.2 billion euros.

The Government also directed billions of euros into longer-term funds for future investment projects.

Amid intensifying speculation the Government may be poised to trigger an autumn election, Mr Harris has continually insisted he is focused on the Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party coalition going full term – which would mean an election in early 2025.

After canvassing voters on the Budget measures in central Dublin on Wednesday morning, the Fine Gael leader said his stance on the election had not changed as he made clear he was not going to provide a running commentary on the issue.

The independent budget watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, has warned that the Budget “repeats Ireland’s past mistakes of pumping billions into the economy” when it is at full employment.

I reckon no matter what was in yesterday's Budget, I reckon the headlines were written Taoiseach Simon Harris

The council also said the “very large” spending package would add pressures and widen the underlying deficit.

Mr Harris defended the Budget on Wednesday, insisting it was a “balanced” package.

“I reckon no matter what was in yesterday’s Budget, I reckon the headlines were written,” he said.

“I reckon the opposition speeches were written and I reckon the narrative is going to be this was a giveaway Budget.

“I reckon no matter what we did yesterday, people were going to say it’s a pre-election Budget. Because that’s a statement of fact – it is a pre-election Budget in the sense that it is the last Budget before the general election. That is the definition of a Budget that takes place pre-election.

“But it’s also a Budget that actually plans for our future. Of course, it does a number of things to help people in the here and now.

Government is working well, that's absolutely where my focus is on. My position on the election hasn't changed Taoiseach Simon Harris

“I make no apology for that. Not only do I make no apology for it, I’ve been actively advocating and campaigning for it in Government, trying to support parents, pensioners, carers, people with a disability.

“But it does more than that. I mean, we’ve put aside billions of euro in future funds to make sure my children and their children never live through the austerity that we did from the financial mismanagement of this country in the past. And we’ve also invested three billion more in infrastructure, in housing, in water and in electricity.

“So, this is a balanced approach at a time the country is going well, giving people a little bit of their own money back, planning for the future of our country, and also setting money aside for the future too.”

Asked about the timing of the election, Mr Harris added: “I’m not going to provide a running commentary on it. I think it’s utterly disrespectful for me to do that. The Constitution doesn’t ask that I provide kind of hourly updates to the media on my thinking…”

He continued: “It’s my constitutional prerogative to call the election, but I have been very clear in relation to wanting to do this in a respectful way at the right time.

“I think this Government operates very well. I have great respect for the two coalition leaders that I serve with and I won’t be providing them with running commentaries or surprises through the media nor will I surprise them in relation to this.

“I want the Government to finish its work. I want the Government to get on with the job. The Budget was only yesterday. The Budget has not been enacted into law, or at least very few parts of it have.

“We’ve a lot of work to do in the time ahead. Government is working well, that’s absolutely where my focus is on. My position on the election hasn’t changed.”

Deputy premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said his preference remained for a February election.

He said there were several pieces of key legislation he wanted to see passed before the Dail dissolved for an election.

“I get asked the question every day now on an hourly basis and I keeping giving the same answer. In my view, the people want us to focus on the issues,” the Tanaiste told reporters in Dublin.

“We’ve a Financial Bill to do, we have the Social Protection Bill to do, Gambling Bill, the Mental Health Bill, I’d like to get them through before the election.

“And we have the Planning Bill too which is likely to get through shortly.”

He added: “My view is the ideal time is February, that still is my view because we have to have an election before March. There is no ideal time in winter for an election. But that’s my view.”

Mr Martin reflected on a period when he was a student when Ireland had three elections in 18 months. He said that created a culture of “short-termism” that was bad for the country.

“I believe when elections happen, we should go the full distance, we should get into that habit of going the full distance because that gives a degree of capacity around decision making for the medium term and longer term and reduces short termism in policy decision making,” he said.

“That’s my view, others might have different views, that’s how I see it.”