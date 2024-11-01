What the papers say – November 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Fallout and reaction from the Budget continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times lead on the financial markets’ reaction to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcements with borrowing costs increasing over fears the Government’s plans will fail to boost growth

The Guardian says Ms Reeves has been warned more than £9 billion in extra tax rises could be needed to avoid a fresh austerity drive across public services.

Charities have warned of “dire” consequences following a £1.4 billion Budget raid, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express says the Chancellor has admitted working people could get lower pay rises after what it describes as a “brutal Budget tax raid on businesses”.

Economists warn Labour’s Budget means mortgage rates will stay higher for longer, the i reports.

The Sun leads on warnings from farmers, who say they could face “massive disruption” and possible food shortages after Wednesday’s Budget.

The Times splashes on reports up to half of claims for the main welfare benefit could be for poor health by the end of this parliamentary term, saying the total cost of sickness could cost up to £100 billion per year.

The Metro says more than 400 people have told lawyers they suffered or witnessed sexual abuse perpetrated by then-Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the flooding in Spain with at least 158 people dead.

Lastly, the Daily Star says “spoilsports” want to ban references to booze from some popular children’s songs.