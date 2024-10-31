What the papers say – October 31

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Budget, handed down by Labour for the first time in 14 years, dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Times, The Guardian, the i and Daily Mail run with their takes on Wednesday’s announcements by Chancello Rachel Reeves.

The Daily Mirror also concentrates on the Budget, focusing on Labour’s plan to transform the NHS, schooling system, and more.

The Financial Times says Ms Reeves’ £40 billion Budget will aim to fix the “broken” system left behind by 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Metro uses a play on a former Labour election slogan to describe the Chancellor’s plans, saying “Things can only debt better”.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Express all opt for a Halloween take on the pre-Halloween tax announcements.

And the Daily Star focuses on the other big Halloween issue, asteep decline in Britain’s ghost population.