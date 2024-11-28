DCI John Caldwell awarded King’s Police Medal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A detective from Northern Ireland who survived a murder attempt has said he feels “honoured” after receiving the King’s Police Medal.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who survived a dissident republican murder bid, was presented with the medal by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.

It comes after he was recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list earlier this year.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times in front of his son by dissident republicans at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22 2023.

He was packing up after coaching a youth football team when he was targeted.

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, Mr Caldwell said: “I’m feeling very happy, feel very privileged, feel very honoured to be – firstly nominated – and then to receive such a very nice medal from the King.

“I’ve been impacted, obviously, the attack upon me: I was shot nine times. I’m still recovering from those injuries.

“But the recovery is going very well. That’s thanks to the medical teams and thanks to the support from family and friends and from my wife and my son.

He added: “(The) Princess Royal was very aware of who I was and very aware of the incident that I came through, and just wished me very well.”