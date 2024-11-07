Bruce Springsteen opens post-election concert with ‘fighting prayer’ for US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Bruce Springsteen has opened his concert with a song he described as a “fighting prayer” for the US, following the election.

The US rocker previously endorsed Kamala Harris for president, calling Donald Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime” in a video posted on social media.

In the video, Springsteen also said Mr Trump’s “disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power” should disqualify him from presidency.

After the election results, Springsteen appeared in Toronto, Canada, opening the concert saying: “This is a fighting prayer for my country”, before performing his 2007 track Long Walk Home, according to videos circulating on social media.

The song, from his Magic album, includes themes of women and freedom. His second track was 2001 song Land Of Hope And Dreams – often described as a celebration of America.

Springsteen apologised for being over an hour late to the stage citing “plane trouble”, adding: “We had to sit on our arses for hours and wait for another one.”

It came after TV host Jay Leno described the election as “fair” and “honest” during an appearance on US show The Talk.

“Okay, I was not a fan, but that’s okay,” he said. “There was no cheating. Everybody said it was honest. It’s a great day for democracy.”

Many famous faces were left despondent by the election result, including actress and singer Ariana Grande and Oscar-winning musician Billie Eilish.

“Holding the hand of every person who is feeling the immeasurable heaviness of the outcome today,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story.

While Eilish said: “It’s a war on women,” after heavily endorsing Ms Harris for president.

Reflecting on the significance of a woman of colour making a bid for the White House, rapper and singer Cardi B said she was “so proud” of Ms Harris in spite of her loss.

While Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis said the public need to “wake up and fight”.

The Oscar-winner said on social media: “So the results are in. Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory.

“Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss.

“That is the same result despite who wins because that’s what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like.”

Among those congratulating Mr Trump was Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos, who said he wished the president “all success in leading and uniting the America we all love”.

In a post to X, he wrote: “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th president on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.”

The result marked an extraordinary comeback for Mr Trump, who has been convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

He also sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol when he refused to accept defeat four years ago.

Ms Harris, the first female vice president in US history, called him to concede the race and congratulate him following the election results.