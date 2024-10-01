Brotherhood Of Man’s Eurovision winner Martin Lee dies at the age of 77

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Singer Martin Lee, who was a member of the group Brotherhood Of Man – who won the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK in 1976, has died at the age of 77.

The pop group won the contest with the song Save Your Kisses For Me at the final in The Hague, in the Netherlands – the song topped the table with 164 points, more than 70 points ahead of second-placed Switzerland.

Save Your Kisses For Me topped the UK singles chart in the same year, and was also number one in more than 30 different countries.

A statement from the band said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague Brotherhood Of Man’s Martin Lee, who slipped peacefully away on the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2024, from heart failure after a short illness. Martin was 77.”

Tony Hiller, the group’s manager, put the song’s success down to their TV appearances across France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland the year before the contest – and the record sold six million copies.

Lee was brought into the group as their main vocalist and guitarist in 1972 – along with Lee Sheriden, Sandra Stevens and Nicky Stevens – by Hiller after their initial line-up disbanded.

His group’s Eurovision win came after they had their first European number one with Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby, which led the group’s songwriters to begin composing a song to enter into the competition.

Prior to joining Brotherhood Of Man, Lee had already released a solo single called Cry Jose, and had also played in the Johnny Howard Band.

Lee was born Martin Barnes, on November 26, 1946, in Purley, London, but had spent five years of his youth living in Australia.

Over the past 50 years the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories, but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee Band statement

He was married to Brotherhood Of Man bandmate Stevens for 45 years, and also had a daughter from his first marriage, who was born in 1973.

Alongside Sheriden, Lee also wrote most of the group’s hits including their three number one singles Angelo, Figaro and Save Your Kisses For Me.

The group had eight UK top 75 singles with their second line-up and also had a UK top 10 album in 1978 compilation Twenty Greatest.

With Lee they amassed 26 platinum, gold and silver discs along with three Ivor Novello Awards and an ASCAP Shield for writing a top 10 hit in the US.

In 2020, the band retired from performing having kept the same line-up which won Eurovision more than 40 years previously.

In the band’s statement about Lee, they added: “He will be sadly missed by his fellow band members Nicky Stevens, Lee Sheriden and especially Sandra Stevens to whom he had been married for 45 happy years.

“Over the past 50 years the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories, but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee RIP.”