Nearly a quarter of people ‘have already booked overseas holidays for 2025’

Nearly a quarter (23%) of people have already started booking flights, transport or accommodation for international trips in 2025, a survey has found.

More than half (59%) of people have started planning international trips, including taking active steps in discussing dates and locations, according to the research commissioned by American Express.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those who have booked flights said they have done so earlier than they did last year.

On average, those planning a holiday abroad expect to spend £1,753.

More than a quarter (27%) of holidaymakers going overseas expect to spend more on holidays next year than in 2024.

With 2025 fast approaching, many of us are eagerly looking ahead to getaways Dave Edwards, American Express

Of those who have already booked their trips, 43% say they enjoy planning and booking in advance.

Spain, Italy, Greece, France, the United States and the Canary Islands were identified as the top overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers.

Many people are planning domestic holidays in 2025, making the most of UK destinations.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of adults have already started planning “staycation” holidays across the UK for the year ahead, expecting to spend £784 on the average domestic holiday in 2025.

London was identified as the most popular staycation destination in the survey, followed by the Lake District.

Half (50%) of people going on holiday next year plan to pay for their travels with credit cards or rewards points.

Two-fifths (42%) of sightseers are planning a city break next year, while a similar proportion (41%) are planning visits to the seaside.

Dave Edwards, vice president, American Express said: “With 2025 fast approaching, many of us are eagerly looking ahead to getaways.

“Our research shows Brits are getting prepared and spending early with nearly two-thirds (62%) of those who have booked flights having done so earlier than they did last year.”

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by Opinium in November.