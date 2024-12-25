In Pictures: Foam, fire and festivals – the lighter side of 2024
Crazy races and fiery processions helped raise spirits through a difficult year.
Despite the backdrop of global wars and a continuing cost-of-living crisis, Britons still found time to have fun in 2024.
From racing through mud on lawnmowers to riding penny farthings while dressed in tweed, people up and down the country still found unusual ways to enjoy themselves.
Here the PA news agency looks at some of the more bizarre activities of 2024.