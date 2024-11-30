Man hopes to become fastest British person to run across Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man who is running 2,684 miles (4,320km) across Australia hopes to break a new British record by completing the challenge in 60 days.

Jack Pitcher, 28, from Bracknell, Berkshire, has faced extreme conditions while covering the distance from Perth to Sydney.

The ultra-marathon runner was hoping to complete the challenge alongside fellow runner Joshua Smith, but after a recent injury the 21-year-old from Reading must complete the remaining 1,620km by bicycle.

Nikki Love, 56, from Nottingham holds the current British record, running from the Western Australia capital to New South Wales city in 77 days.

Mr Pitcher, who aims to reach Bondi Beach in Sydney by Wednesday, hopes to beat this record by 17 days.

“I’ve been running all my life. I started running with my Mum when I was a kid,” Mr Pitcher told the PA news agency.

“We did our first half marathon together, and I’ve always pushed myself when I was running.”

As well as setting a new British record, Mr Pitcher and Mr Smith are also raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, and ARC Wokingham, a volunteer-run counselling service.

Mr Pitcher, who has previously suffered with depression, hopes this run will help motivate others who are struggling with mental health issues.

The last sort of few days for me, it's been absolute torture. I'm going to bed at about 10.30pm, and I'm up at 4.30am having breakfast. I'm stretching, I'm getting ready. I can barely move and then I've got to try and find the strength to run for 16 hours Jack Pitcher

The two friends who set off on their journey in early October have faced a number of challenges along the way.

“Two weeks ago when we were running, Josh pulled up quite quickly. He couldn’t carry on, so we had to call it a day,” said Mr Pitcher.

“He took a few days off and on the fourth day he was back running, however he could barely stand up after 10km.

“We got him loads of magnesium and sleeping tablets to help him, and nothing worked. And I think his body just gave up on him.

“He still ran 2700km at 21-years-old. It’s an incredible feat to do that at that age.

“It’s down to me now to carry the torch and bring the record home.”

For the first few weeks of their challenge the pair stuck to a strict routine of setting off at 7.30am to complete 72km per day.

For the final push Mr Pitcher said he is now running 16 hours a day to complete his run on time.

“The last sort of few days for me, it’s been absolute torture. I’m going to bed at about 10.30pm, and I’m up at 4.30am having breakfast.

“I’m stretching, I’m getting ready. I can barely move and then I’ve got to try and find the strength to run for 16 hours.”

Mr Pitcher described some highlights of his journey including the beautiful Australian nature and experiencing the kindness of strangers.

“The wildlife has been amazing. I’ve seen emus, kangaroos, wombats,” he said.

“A lot of Australian drivers actually stop and give you cold drinks. I’ve had ice coffees, powerades, I’ve had it all.

“I’ve been very shocked at some of the storms out here at night, the heaviest rain I’ve ever seen, the most aggressive lightning I’ve ever seen. You know, it’s amazing.”

To find out more, visit Mr Pitcher and Mr Smith’s fundraising page at: https://givestar.io/gs/project-perimeter.