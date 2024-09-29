Hundreds of motorists caught drink-driving four times or more

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Hundreds of people have been caught drink-driving at least four times, sparking calls for ministers to consider forcing reoffenders to have breathalysers fitted to their cars.

A total of 27,837 British drivers were convicted of the offence multiple times in the 11 years to July 20, official figures obtained by the PA news agency revealed.

Some 372 were caught at least four times, including four who were prosecuted on seven occasions.

The figures relate to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency statistics released in response to a freedom of information request.

They are a snapshot of the number of DR10 endorsements on driving records on July 20.

It’s clear something needs to change Rod Dennis, RAC

The endorsements – which last for 11 years from the date of the offence – are given to motorists convicted of driving or attempting to drive with alcohol above legal limits.

Motoring organisations said the figures demonstrate the need for the Government to consider introducing a requirement for alcolocks to be used in the UK.

The devices – which prevent a vehicle’s ignition from starting unless a person passes a breath test – are used in several European nations – such as France, Belgium, Italy and Denmark – as a possible alternative to driving bans.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It’s chilling to see a proportion of the driving public remain intent on taking charge of a car while intoxicated, even after they’ve already been caught by the police on at least one occasion.

“The rate of fatalities caused by people drinking and driving is now at a similar level to where it was in the late 1980s, so it’s clear something needs to change.

“Drivers need to be prevented from drinking and driving in the first place, so there’s a good argument for mandating alcolocks be fitted to vehicles driven by anyone previously convicted.”

William Porter, policy and communications manager at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “The sheer scale of reoffending is deeply troubling and demonstrates the need to re-evaluate our approach to reducing drink-driving.

“Measures should include an expansion of drink-drive rehabilitation courses which lower the rate of reoffending among those who take them against those who do not.

“Additionally, serious consideration should be given to require repeat offenders to have alcolocks fitted to their vehicle.”

Mr Porter added: “Increasing the number of roadside breathalyser tests carried out by police would also provide a visual deterrent for those thinking about risking it.”

Police forces in England and Wales conducted around 229,000 breath tests in 2022, according to Home Office figures.

That was 11% more than the previous year, but 16% below 274,000 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show an estimated 300 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads involving at least one driver over the legal alcohol limit in 2022.

That was up from 260 the previous year and was the highest total since 2009 when 380 were recorded.

The drink-drive limit in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

Nowhere else in Europe has a limit above 50mg/100ml.

The Scottish Government reduced its limit to that level in 2014.

A DfT spokesperson said: “The safety of our roads is an absolute priority for this Government. That’s why we have committed to delivering a new Road Safety Strategy – the first in over a decade.

“We will set out next steps on this in due course.”

– This is the number of DR10 endorsements on driving records as of July 20:

One – 354,097Two – 25,210Three – 2,255Four – 304Five – 50Six – 14Seven – Four