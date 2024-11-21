What the papers say – November 21
Images from Liam Payne’s funeral adorn several front pages.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia consumes the front pages on Thursday.
The Times, The Guardian, Daily Mail and i all lead with Ukraine launching British missiles into Russian territory for the first time.
The Daily Star says people are looking to buy nuclear bunkers in the wake of the development.
The Prime Minister previously said Kyiv’s allies need to “double down” on their support for Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.
The Telegraph says the action comes after the Defence Secretary announced the military will be hit by £500 million worth of cuts.
Meanwhile, “Farewell Liam” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro, as the papers lead with the funeral of the former One Direction star.