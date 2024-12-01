‘Kind and caring’ British holidaymaker killed in Turkey lift-shaft incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 20-year-old British man has died after being found injured in a hotel lift shaft while on a family holiday in Turkey.

Tyler Kerry, a labourer from Basildon, Essex, was discovered on Friday morning at the bottom of the lift shaft in the hotel he was staying at in Antalya.

Mr Kerry’s uncle, Alex Price, said his nephew was found at 7am local time (4am GMT) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I got a phone call from my sister and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel,” Mr Price told the PA news agency.

“An ambulance team were attending to him but unfortunately they weren’t able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Mr Kerry, who was on holiday with his girlfriend Molly and grandparents Colette and Ray, has been described as a “lovely young man”.

“He had a stable girlfriend and they were thinking about moving in together,” Mr Price said.

“They were very settled, he was quite a mature young man for his age, very compassionate and kind, caring towards his family members and his younger siblings.”

Mr Price said the family are being supported by the British consular in Antalya and a representative from TUI who were the tour operator for the holiday.

He says they hope to have his nephew’s body repatriated to the UK by Tuesday.

Almost £4,800 has been pledged so far to a fundraiser to cover Mr Kerry’s funeral costs.

Mr Price said the family is eager for a full investigation into the circumstances of his nephew’s death.

“The details are limited at the moment,” he said.

“The family is still in the dark about what’s happened and are eager for a thorough investigation to find out what’s happened.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey.”