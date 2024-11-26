Fact check: Video of man in balaclava holding knives was filmed in the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A social media user posted a video showing a man wearing a balaclava and holding knives on public transport alongside the words: “Woah. A terrified woman films a man on a train carrying two knives. Welcome to modern Britain. Doctor or Engineer Sir Keir?”

Evaluation

The video was filmed on Atlanta’s rapid transit system in the United States, not on public transport in Britain.

The facts

There is a poster in one of the corners of the video which appears to read: “Walmart. Vine City Market. Now open.”

The Vine City Walmart is in Atlanta and re-opened earlier this year – and was expanded – after being closed in December 2022 due to fire damage. The video was most likely filmed at some point in 2024.

There are no Walmart shops in the UK. For many years, Walmart owned UK supermarket Asda. However, in 2021, Walmart finalised the sale of Asda to the Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

The blue seats and the carriage layout in the social media video appear to match the interior of carriages operated by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in Atlanta (Marta).

A video posted to YouTube in July 2023 shows what is likely the exact carriage seen in the video of the man with the knife. The interior layout appears to match and the carriage number – 634 – can be seen in the background of both videos.

The video was found by Googling “Marta Atlanta 634”.

