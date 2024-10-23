Drivers warned over rise in crashes after clocks change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Drivers are being urged to be more vigilant after the clocks go back an hour on Sunday, with analysis showing crashes rise following the annual change.

The AA said the number of reports received for its UK-wide Accident Assist service increased by 11% in the fortnight after the October 2023 clocks change, compared with the previous two weeks.

It warned darker evenings, slippery road surfaces and drivers’ vision being impaired by the low-lying sun all contribute towards increased collisions in late October and early November.

In the UK the clocks go forward one hour on the last Sunday in March to British Summer Time (BST), and back one hour on the last Sunday in October to return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The October change means mornings become brighter earlier but the onset of darkness at night is also quicker.

Analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) data by the PA news agency found there were an average of 183 more crashes that resulted in an injury in November than October each year between 2014 and 2023 in Britain.

The average monthly totals in that period were 10,694 in October and 10,877 in November.

When the clocks fall back we see a rise in the number of crashes Tim Rankin, AA Accident Assist

DfT figures also show 27 people were killed and a further 2,363 were injured in crashes where a driver’s vision was affected by “dazzling sun” last year.

Tim Rankin, managing director of AA Accident Assist, said: “When the clocks fall back we see a rise in the number of crashes.

“Many of these could be avoided by making small changes to driving habits.

“Dazzle by low-lying sun can make a journey challenging, but being in control of your lights is easy.

“Leaving the stalk on auto is not always the best way forward.

“We urge drivers to help light the way to help them see others and help others see you.”

Vehicle rental company Enterprise recorded a 7% rise in the number of replacement vehicles it provided due to car accidents in the two weeks following last year’s clocks change, compared with the fortnight before.

Stuart Sandell, Enterprise’s head of replacement vehicles for the UK and Ireland, said: “Just the one-hour difference can have a big impact on how dark it will be when people are driving, and this can unfortunately lead to more accidents as motorists adjust.

“It is worth thinking about keeping a few extra things in the car, like a phone charger, a blanket and some water, in case something happens and you need to wait for assistance.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has previously called for the UK to use BST throughout the year.

It said the resultant reduction in the evening accident peak would “more than offset” the predicted increase in morning accidents, if this happened.

This is because many drivers are more tired after a day’s work and concentration levels are lower, plus children tend to go straight to school in the morning but often travel elsewhere on their way home, increasing their exposure to road dangers, according to the charity.