Private parking firms to update code of conduct to address five-minute rule

Private parking companies have pledged to update their code of conduct after legal action was launched against a driver for taking more than five minutes to pay for using a car park.

Two industry bodies representing the sector announced they have established a panel to revise the code to ensure it “protects genuine motorists who have difficulty making prompt payment on entry”.

The British Parking Association (BPA) and the International Parking Community (IPC) said the panel will also “fast-track updates to the code to reflect technological advancements”.

We must not forget the valuable service we provide Will Hurley, IPC

In November last year, the BBC reported that Rosey Hudson was being taken to court by a private parking company for £1,906 after she repeatedly took more than five minutes to pay after entering a car park in Derby because of poor mobile phone signal.

Private parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

It emerged in November that drivers in Britain are being hit by an average of more than 41,000 parking tickets a day by private companies.

Some 3.8 million tickets were handed out between July and September 2024, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency and motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total cost to drivers may be near £4.1 million per day.

A Bill to enable the introduction of a Government-backed code of practice for private parking companies received royal assent under the Conservative government in March 2019.

It was withdrawn in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

This code included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairerappeals system, and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets.

In June, the BPA and IPC published their own code of practice, which will be overseen by the new panel.

IPC chief executive Will Hurley said: “The creation of the panel shows the commitment the industry has to improving the reputation of our sector.

“We must not forget the valuable service we provide to ensure the vast majority of people can park when and where they need to.”

BPA chief executive Andrew Pester said: “We want to demonstrate that not only are we serious about raising standards but also making decisive changes to the code when issues arise.”

In relation to the five-minute rule, the organisations stressed that “many car parks … are pay on entry”, and it is important drivers “read signage and follow instructions”.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “The fact that the private parking industry is already having to review its own code, just months after it was introduced, shows it’s not working in drivers’ interests.

“This is yet another reason why the launch of the long-overdue official Private Parking Code of Practice, that became law five years ago, is very much needed.

“We fear that without this, drivers who use private car parks will continue to be worse off.”