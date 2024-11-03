Civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson dies aged 87

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson, known for his prominent role in the Bristol Bus Boycott, has died aged 87.

In a statement, his family said he died on Saturday evening after a battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

They described him as “a true pioneer in the civil rights movement” who had been “tirelessly working to dismantle the barriers of discrimination”.

Our father's legacy extends far beyond the awards and accolades he received. It is embodied in the lives he touched, the barriers he broke down, and the generations he inspired to fight for a more just and equitable world Paul Stephenson's children Fumi and Paul Jr

Mr Stephenson helped to rally thousands of people for a 60-day boycott in Bristol in 1963 against the Bristol Omnibus Company’s refusal to hire black or Asian drivers.

This contributed significantly to the creation of the first Race Relations Act in Parliament two years later.

He was made an OBE for his services to equal opportunities in 2009 and was awarded honorary doctorates at three UK universities.

The first black person to be granted the Freedom of the City of Bristol, Mr Stephenson also received a Pride of Britain award for lifetime achievement from Sir Lenny Henry in 2017.

His children, Fumi and Paul Jr, said: “Despite the demands of his work, dad’s love and support for our family never wavered. He encouraged our independence and growth, always striving to ensure that we could forge our paths.

“Dad’s unwavering commitment to improving the lives and experiences of people in our community was truly infectious. His tireless work and activism touched the lives of so many, both locally and on a broader national and global scale.

“Ultimately, our father’s legacy extends far beyond the awards and accolades he received. It is embodied in the lives he touched, the barriers he broke down, and the generations he inspired to fight for a more just and equitable world.”

TV presenter Carol Vorderman paid tribute to Mr Stephenson as a “brave man”, saying he would “remain a Bristol legend” and that she felt “privileged” to have met him.