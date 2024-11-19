Man held on suspicion of murder and rape after death of woman in 1967

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 92-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and rape after the death of a woman 57 years ago.

Louisa Dunne, 75, was found dead at her home by a neighbour in the Easton area of Bristol in 1967, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Officers began reviewing the case last year and a man from Ipswich was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

This is an extremely significant moment in an appalling and distressing case which has remained unsolved for almost six decades Detective Inspector Dave Marchant

The force said the arrest follows a “significant development in the investigation”, with the review including further forensic examination of items relating to the case.

Ms Dunne’s cause of death was recorded as strangulation and asphyxiation.

Detective Inspector Dave Marchant said: “This is an extremely significant moment in an appalling and distressing case which has remained unsolved for almost six decades.

“We’ve identified and spoken to Louisa Dunne’s next of kin to update them on this development and specialist family liaison officers will now be supporting them, to keep them updated on the progress of our investigation but also to ensure they get access to any specialist support they may need.

“An arrest was made earlier today by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and there will be operational police activity in the Ipswich area as a result.

“We recognise this will also come as a shock to the community in Easton.

“While this tragic incident happened a long time ago, there will be people who remember what happened and may have had a connection with Louisa through family or friends.

“As this investigation is at a critical phase and to protect the integrity of any future criminal proceedings, we won’t be able to confirm the full details, but we are absolutely committed to continue carrying out a thorough investigation to try and bring Louisa’s relatives the answers they’ve waited a lifetime for.”