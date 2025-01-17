Three men charged with murdering teenager in Bristol park in 2023

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three men have been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in a park in Bristol.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park in St Pauls, Bristol, on July 21 2023.

Avon and Somerset Police said Zachariah Talbert Young, 26, of Easton, Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham and Cartell Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, had been charged with his murder.

The three defendants appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday and were remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, a police spokeswoman said.

Talbert Young and Hayden have also been charged with the attempted murder of a man in his late teens who was found with stab wounds at the junction of Easton Road and Easton Way, Bristol, at about 11.15pm on February 2 2024.

No pleas were entered during the hearing, the Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman added.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the force, said: “Eddie’s death not only devastated his family but shocked the whole community.

“I would like to pay tribute to Eddie’s family, who have shown such dignity and patience during our investigation. Our aim has always been to get justice for Eddie.”

Police said the victim in the attempted murder case survived his injuries and his recovery is continuing.

Vicky Gleave of the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised the charges of murder relating to Mr Kinuthia and attempted murder relating to the “separate, serious assault”.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these three men are active and that they have the right to a fair trial,” she said.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”